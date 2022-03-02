Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Autherine Lucy Foster, UA’s first Black student, has died

By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 9:39 AM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Dr. Autherine Lucy Foster, the University of Alabama’s first Black student, has died.

Autherine Lucy Foster’s daughter, Angela Foster Dickerson, confirmed the news and said a family statement would be released.

UA recently renamed a building in Foster’s honor, calling the College of Education building, Autherine Lucy Hall.

Dickerson said while her mother was happy no matter the building name, she was thankful they voted to just honor her mother.

While Foster is celebrated now by the university, that wasn’t always the case. Back in 1956, mobs and threats of violence forced her to leave. But, her expulsion was reversed in 1988 and she went back and got her Master’s Degree.

“I’m still amazed even at this point in time what she endured during that time,” Dickerson said.

Foster was 92.

Statement from The University of Alabama:

“The UA community is deeply saddened by the passing of our friend, Dr. Autherine Lucy Foster,” said UA President Stuart R. Bell. “While we mourn the loss of a legend who embodied love, integrity and a spirit of determination, we are comforted by knowing her legacy will continue at The University of Alabama and beyond. We were privileged to dedicate Autherine Lucy Hall in her honor just last week and to hear her words of encouragement for our students. Dr. Foster will always be remembered as one who broke barriers, reminded us of the respect due to every individual and lived a life of strength in steadfast service to her students and community.”

Statement from The Birmingham Civil Rights Institute:

It is with deep sadness that The Birmingham Civil Rights Institute marks the passing of Autherine Juanita Lucy, an American activist and one of the first African American students to attend the University of Alabama, in 1956. Lucy was known and described as “the architect of desegregating Alabama’s education systems.”

On her passing, DeJuana Thompson, BCRI president and CEO said that “Mrs. Lucy was a fearless pioneer known not only for courage, but her perseverance; she enriched the lives of so many educators and students. Her legacy continues to inspire advocates of social justice.”

More information on Dr. Autherine Lucy Foster can be found at https://news.ua.edu/2022/03/remembering-autherine-lucy-foster/

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of train incident in Limestone Co.
Troopers identify victims killed in crash involving train in Limestone County
Downtown Guntersville
5 drug overdoses reported in Marshall County, 2 fatal
Superintendent Kelly Casper directed the children into a small bathroom off the nurse’s office....
Superintendent charged after students allegedly ordered to take off their clothes during vape search in Wisconsin
Brittney Swift
Decatur woman arrested for trafficking fentanyl
Drugs, change this caption
Tennessee doctor, wife found guilty in local health care scheme

Latest News

Local photographer, Heather Edstrom, gifted Lineberger with a family photoshoot for Christmas
Huntsville woman who admitted to scamming thousands of dollars by faking cancer is out of jail
Crime Stoppers
Crime Stoppers
Alabama manufactured missiles in Ukraine
Alabama manufactured missiles in Ukraine
Robert Westmoreland
Former dispatcher for Bridgeport, Stevenson arrested for aggravated stalking
Crime Stoppers
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week