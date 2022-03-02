Deals
Alabama Senate approves raises for state employees

WAFF's Jasmyn Cornell reporting
By Jasmyn Cornell
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 7:08 AM CST
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Senate has approved a budget including a 4% wage increase for state workers.

Every year, state lawmakers approve a budget for educational programs and for the general fund. This year, the Senate approved $2.7 billion for the general fund budget, which boosts state agencies.

The budget easily passed the Senate with just one vote against it. If the House approves the plan, the 4% pay raise would go into effect on Oct. 1. The proposed budget includes spending increases for state prisons and pardons and paroles.

According to Sen. Greg Albritton, the Republican Chairman of the General Budget Committee, it will also fund three new mental health crisis centers in the state.

“We’re trying to use the resources that Alabama entrusts with us in a way that we believe is going to have lasting effects in the future. We believe we’re doing that,” said Sen. Albritton..

The state general fund has received an increase from a rise in internet sales tax collections. The plan now heads to the Alabama House of Representatives for review.

