Alabama minister flees Ukraine amid Russian invasion

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - WAFF is hearing from a very thankful wife. This is because her husband is on his way home from his annual mission trip to Ukraine, safe and sound.

Winfield Church of Christ Minister, Mark Posey immediately fled Ukraine when Russia invaded. He had been in the county since January 31 and this was his 30th time visiting the country.

Posey’s wife, Pauli, says God put the right people in his path and he took a 21-hour trek to Warsaw, Poland.

She says he could hear the explosions from the car as he was driving out of the country.

“He has some wonderful friends over there who came and got him and literally evacuated him from Ukraine. He had a few days in Warsaw to relax. He said as they were loading the car he could hear the bombs. He could hear the air raids, what was happening in the city and all around him,” said Posey.

Posey is on his way back home and expected to land back in Birmingham.

