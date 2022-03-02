Deals
Alabama bill seeks to ban hormone treatments for trans youth

Alabama lawmakers have advanced legislation that would prohibit transgender minors from being...
Alabama lawmakers have advanced legislation that would prohibit transgender minors from being given puberty blockers, hormones or surgeries to affirm their gender identity.(WSFA 12 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama lawmakers have advanced legislation that would prohibit transgender minors from being given puberty blockers, hormones or surgeries to affirm their gender identity.

The House Judiciary Committee approved the Senate-passed legislation on Wednesday. It now moves to the full Alabama House of Representatives.

The committee also approved a House version of the same bill.

The bill would make it a felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison, for a doctor to prescribe puberty blockers or hormones or perform surgery to aid in the gender transition of people 18 years old or younger.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

