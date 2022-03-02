Alabama bill seeks to ban hormone treatments for trans youth

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama lawmakers have advanced legislation that would prohibit transgender minors from being given puberty blockers, hormones or surgeries to affirm their gender identity.

The House Judiciary Committee approved the Senate-passed legislation on Wednesday. It now moves to the full Alabama House of Representatives.

The committee also approved a House version of the same bill.

The bill would make it a felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison, for a doctor to prescribe puberty blockers or hormones or perform surgery to aid in the gender transition of people 18 years old or younger.

