Where to get real Nawlins style food in Huntsville just in time for Mardi Gras

By Anna Mahan
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 3:11 PM CST
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Mardi Gras is known for the parties and the parades, but let’s not forget about the food!

Lisa Grice is the owner of Forever Grateful, LLC in Huntsville. She was born and raised in New Orleans and grew up cooking creole style.

Taking a glance at Forever Grateful’s menu, it appears to be a foodie’s dream. The menu features traditional and authentic Nawlins food like Boudin Balls, Shrimp & Grits, Red Beans & Rice, Crawfish Étouffée, Gumbo, Pecan Candy and of course King Cake Bread Pudding. And that’s just part of the menu. Dusted with cajun seasoning and spices, this food is sure to make you feel like you’ve crossed the state line into Louisiana.

Above all, Grice says the key to cooking authentic cajun food is passion.

“Above all, we love cooking and we love eating. We will fellowship and have a party with it. Everything is surrounded with food in New Orleans,” Grice said.

If you’re looking for a New Orleans experience but can’t make a trip out of state anytime soon, you can follow along with Forever Grateful’s food truck schedule on its Facebook page, or order a catered meal from Mrs. Lisa Grice herself at ForeverGrateful613.com

