NASA launching the GOES-T satellite

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WAFF) - NASA is launching a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket that is carrying the GOES-T satellite from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Tuesday.

GOES stands for Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite. This satellite will be key in helping meteorologists predict weather on Earth.

The launch window opens at 3:38 p.m. You can watch the launch at the top of this story.

