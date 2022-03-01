Deals
Madison Hospital celebrates 10 years of healthcare service

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 8:09 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison Hospital celebrated its ten-year anniversary today and all of the growth that came with it.

Madison Hospital President Mary Lynne Wright says, when they built the facility ten years ago, it was mostly cotton fields on Highway 72.

The hospital has grown from 60 to 90 beds and has treated more than half a million people in its first decade. Not only has the hospital grown, but so has one, local family.

“We have actually had one family that has had five children to be born,” said Wright. “It’s fun to see those little ones come back in.”

Wright says she expects the hospital to add a new tower and expand the emergency room in the next 5 years.

