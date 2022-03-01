Deals
Jackson County man arrested on child sexual abuse charges

Sammy Sisk
Sammy Sisk(Scottsboro Police Department)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 9:43 AM CST
JACKSON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Jackson County man was arrested and charged for enticing and sexually abusing a child under the age of 12.

According to Erik Dohring with the Scottsboro Police Department, Sammy Sisk, 54, was arrested for enticing a child and sexually abusing a child under the age of 12. A report came in May 2021 and Sisk was indicted in December 2021.

Sisk was arrested and charged on Feb. 26 with three counts of sex offense-child fondling-female and sexual abuse of a child under 12 years old. He is being held at the Jackson County Jail on a $90,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

