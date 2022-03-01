Great stretch of weather continues through Friday

Mainly clear skies will remain with us overnight into Wednesday morning with cool low temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Plenty of sunshine is in the forecast for Wednesday with high temperatures hovering around 70 degrees, winds will be light from the west-southwest. Thursday and Friday will be even warmer with temperatures reaching the low to middle 70s. Humidity and pollen levels will increase for the end of the week and things will feel more Spring-like.

The weekend forecast also looks unseasonably warm with highs staying in the middle to upper 70s. Scattered rain showers may be possible on Sunday, especially later in the day. Next week looks unsettled with daily chances for rain showers and thunderstorms. We will be watching for the possibility of any strong to severe storms for next week.

