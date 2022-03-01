Deals
Gov. Ivey proclaims Day of Prayer for Ukraine

By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey has proclaimed Wednesday, March 2, 2022, as a Day of Prayer for Ukraine in the state of Alabama.

“Alabama stands in solidarity with the people of Ukraine as they fight to protect their country and democracy. Alabamians are deeply rooted in their faith, and as many Christians observe Ash Wednesday, I urge our citizens to pray for peace in Ukraine.” – Governor Kay Ivey

The proclamation is below:

