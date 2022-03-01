Elkmont teen accused of murder seeks new attorney

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - An Elkmont teen, who is accused of murdering his parents and three siblings in Sept. of 2019, was granted and appointed a new attorney for his trial on Tuesday.

Sisk is accused of shooting and killing his three younger siblings, father, and step-mother. According to court documents, Sisk expressed “misgivings” regarding, his attorney Lucas J. Beaty’s campaign for district attorney.

Beaty says given the severity of the case, Sisk should have nothing but complete confidence and trust in his attorneys. Joshua Shay Golden has been appointed to co-represent Sisk with Michael Sizemore.

Sisk had his arraignment in April 2021, where he pled not guilty. Sisk’s pre-trial conference was in October 2021, but no plea deal was made. His trial is now set to begin on Sept. 12.

