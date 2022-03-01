New FedEx Ground distribution facility coming to Madison

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Madison is set to hold a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday for its new FedEx Ground distribution facility.

The groundbreaking for the new 337,000 square foot facility will be held at 10:30 a.m. at 244 Jetplex Lane. According to city officials, the project was developed by the Westmoreland Company, Inc. with assistance from the Madison Industrial Development Board. This project serves as a capital investment expected to create job opportunities for the community.

“We have witnessed growth in all areas of Madison, but specifically economic growth of our industrial sector is paramount for maturing our city. We are thrilled this project is moving forward, and we appreciate FedEx Ground’s commitment to the region,” said Mayor Paul Finley.

The facility will be developed on 65 acres near Production Avenue and Madison Boulevard and is expected to be operational in Fall 2022.

