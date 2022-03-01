Chilly start today with warmth & sunshine all day long!

Happy Tuesday! Another chilly start today, but we are in for a stellar week!

A few clouds passed through overnight last night, but most of those are gone and we are once again starting off the morning near freezing. Temperatures are into the low to mid 30s across the Valley and should stay cool this morning. Patchy frost is possible where winds are calm and skies are clear. This should be the last of the “cold” for the rest of the week! Skies will be mostly sunny all day today as temperatures climb into the low to mid 60s. Wind from the southwest will stay light at 5 to 10 mph.

Overnight into Wednesday we will have a few more clouds, but it should stay mostly clear. Temperatures will range from the upper 30s and low 40s for the start to Wednesday. Wednesday will be the first day this week with a chance at hitting 70-degrees. If we don’t make it there Wednesday, then we will likely see the 70s by Thursday and Friday. With the drier weather and the recent rainfall, we will likely see some major growing this week with trees starting to bud and lawns starting to turn green. Expect pollen to raise through the week!

The next chance at rain looks to be this weekend, but that still remains low at this point. The better chance for rain will likely be Monday of next week.

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

