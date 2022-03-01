Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Win a Star Market Gift Card
Advertisement

Chilly start today with warmth & sunshine all day long!

Happy Tuesday! Another chilly start today, but we are in for a stellar week!
By Brandon Spinner
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 3:05 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Happy Tuesday! Another chilly start today, but we are in for a stellar week!

A few clouds passed through overnight last night, but most of those are gone and we are once again starting off the morning near freezing. Temperatures are into the low to mid 30s across the Valley and should stay cool this morning. Patchy frost is possible where winds are calm and skies are clear. This should be the last of the “cold” for the rest of the week! Skies will be mostly sunny all day today as temperatures climb into the low to mid 60s. Wind from the southwest will stay light at 5 to 10 mph.

Overnight into Wednesday we will have a few more clouds, but it should stay mostly clear. Temperatures will range from the upper 30s and low 40s for the start to Wednesday. Wednesday will be the first day this week with a chance at hitting 70-degrees. If we don’t make it there Wednesday, then we will likely see the 70s by Thursday and Friday. With the drier weather and the recent rainfall, we will likely see some major growing this week with trees starting to bud and lawns starting to turn green. Expect pollen to raise through the week!

The next chance at rain looks to be this weekend, but that still remains low at this point. The better chance for rain will likely be Monday of next week.

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jose Medina
Deputies searching for missing teen
Structure fire on Raton Boulevard
4 displaced due to fire in Huntsville
Downtown Guntersville
5 drug overdoses reported in Marshall County, 2 fatal
Zachary Chase Strickland
One person arrested following deadly shooting in Guntersville
File photo of police tape.
Death being investigated by Decatur Police Department

Latest News

Chilly start today with warmth & sunshine all day long!
WAFF AM 5:00-5:30am – Syncbak
WAFF's Tuesday morning forecast
WAFF AM 10:00-10:30pm – Syncbak
WAFF 48 Weather Forecast at 10
WAFF 48 Weather Forecast at 6