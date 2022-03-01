Celebrate World Down Syndrome Day at 321 Fest

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Since 2006, people all across the world celebrate World Down Syndrome Day on March 21st. The date, 3/21, signifies the three copies of the 21st chromosome people with Down Syndrome have.

To raise awareness and show some love to our friends with Down Syndrome, Broken Not Dead, a ministry in the Shoals, is celebrating with a very fun event called 321 Fest.

The event in Sheffield is going to be one big party to educate the community while empowering and encouraging those with special needs in the Shoals area. Stopping by are Derrick & Julie Tennant, founders of The Love Chromosome.

Derrick, who is paralyzed on his left side, is a standup comedian and motivational speaker. His sister, Julie, has Down syndrome but has never let that stop her. She is the owner of her own business where she designs her own t-shirts and travels the globe giving people hope and love while on stage with Derrick. Also in attendance will be Steve Holt, a ventriloquist and magician to share some very magical moments.

The first annual 321 Fest will also include live music from the Shoals’ very own CC JAGS , local food vendors, prize giveaways, and more at The Rescue Me Project Mega Center in Sheffield.

For more information, visit BrokenNotDead.com

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.