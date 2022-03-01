Deals
Schools dropping mask mandate on buses

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Many schools are announcing that mask mandates that require students to wear masks while riding buses are being removed.

Arab City Schools

Arab City Schools announced that masks will be optional for students to ride buses starting on Wednesday.

Arab City Schools said this move is based on guidance from Centers for Disease Control. Marshall County is currently listed as moderate for COVID-19 transmission by the Alabama Department of Public Health.

DeKalb County Schools

DeKalb County Schools will remove the mandate requiring students to wear masks on buses. Wearing a mask is optional.

Limestone County Schools

Limestone County Schools announced that students no longer have to wear masks on buses. Wearing a mask is optional.

