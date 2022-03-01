5 drug overdoses reported in Marshall County, 2 fatal

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Early Sunday morning, Guntersville Police responded to five drug overdoses, where two people died over a five-hour period.

Marshall County Coroner Cody Nugent said one victim died in Guntersville, and the second, died at Marshall County Medical Center South. Marshall County Drug Force Commander John Siggers said each person tested positive for cocaine. He believes the drugs were laced with fentanyl.

“Right now, we’re seeing cocaine being cut with fentanyl, meth being cut with fentanyl, heroin obviously being cut with fentanyl,” said Siggers.

Siggers said they have heard of other reports outside the county of marijuana and pills being laced with fentanyl, which is concerning. As an added safety measure, he said the drug task force and other officers are working hard to find out where the drugs came from.

“We’ve got more guys now working drugs now in this county, and the sad thing is there are more drugs here than it’s ever been, and we have guys out all night working, and it’s only getting worst,” said Siggers.

Testing on the drugs is still pending.

Siggers said whoever is responsible for the drugs will be arrested and will face felony charges.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.