The World Games 2022 Birmingham Organizing Committee bans Russian and Belarusian athletes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Board of Directors of The World Games 2022 Birmingham Organizing Committee voted to ban athletes and officials from Russia and Belarus from participating in The World Games 2022 in Birmingham this July.

Directors said the decision is in keeping with the International Olympic Committee’s Executive Board recommendation made Monday morning. The World Games 2022, which takes place from July 7-17, is organized with the support of the International Olympic Committee.

The World Games 2022 CEO Nick Sellers and Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin will discuss the decision further at the Kiwanis Club of Birmingham on Tuesday, March 1.

I commend @TWG2022 for their decision to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes from competing in the World Games. Alabama is praying for and standing with #Ukraine. #alpolitics https://t.co/tFSVi1tyd6 — Kay Ivey (@kayiveyforgov) February 28, 2022

During a recent protest Saturday at Railroad Park, at least one speaker suggested pressure be put on organizers to ban Russian athletes from coming to Birmingham to compete in this Summer’s World Games.

Birmingham city councilor Hunter Williams applauds the move. He shared his thoughts on the situation in a letter to the World Games board of directors.

”I’m very happy that the world games organizing committee is standing up with the people of Ukraine and making sure that is it equitable to those Ukrainian athletes that will probably be having to defend themselves and their homeland and their families because of the unprovoked actions of Russia,” Williams said.

Williams says Birmingham has a long-standing tradition of being a city that represents freedom and overcoming oppression. He’s hoping more people in the community will stand up for Ukraine.

