Trial date set for Elkmont teen accused of murder

WAFF's Jasmyn Cornell reporting
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Limestone County teen facing capital murder charges pleaded now has a trial date in 2022.

Mason Sisk is accused of killing his parents and three siblings. His trial is now set to begin on September 12.

Sisk had his arraignment in April 2021, where he pled not guilty. Sisk’s pre-trial conference was in October 2021, but no plea deal was made.

“In Mason’s case, it’s really difficult given the facts and the charges to settle something like that. It makes it incredibly difficult to enter any kind of negotiated plea where all parties are satisfied with the outcome,” said Sisk’s attorney Michael Sizemore.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

