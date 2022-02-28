Sunshine and Spring-like temps for the rest of the week

What a drastic change in the weather today compared to our wet, cold, and gray weekend!

A few more clouds will move in tonight leaving us partly cloudy and cool with lows in the middle 30s for Tuesday morning. Another sunny and comfortable day lies ahead for Tuesday with highs warming up above average into the middle 60s with a light west breeze. The warm and dry weather pattern will continue for Wednesday through Friday with high temperatures ranging from upper 60s to middle 70s by week’s end! Humidity and pollen levels will be on the rise as well.

Next weekend also looks unseasonably warm with highs in the middle 70s. Isolated to widely scattered rain showers and thunderstorms may be possible for the weekend. Next week looks to be slightly cooler and more unsettled with daily chances for rain showers.

