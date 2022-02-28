Several Ala. colleges waiving application fees this week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVM) - Alabama high school students can apply to several colleges this week without fees as a part the state’s Spring 2022 College Application Campaign.

State leaders say a key goal of this initiative is to increase the number of young people, especially first-generation and low-income students, pursuing college degrees.

“During our recent college application campaign held in October, we had over 25,000 seniors across the state apply to colleges and universities. Due to the success of this campaign, colleges and universities throughout the country have agreed to host another event for students,” said Alabama College Application Campaign (ALCAC) Coordinator, Dr. Monica P. Mack. “Students that did not apply to a college or university during the initial campaign are encouraged to participate in this event.”

The following colleges and universities have officially waived application fees from February 27 - March 5:

Alabama State University - Alabama

Allen University - South Carolina

Andrew College - Georgia

Athens State University - Alabama

Auburn University at Montgomery - Alabama

Faulkner University - Alabama

Florida Southern College - Florida

Huntingdon College - Alabama

Jacksonville State University - Alabama

Marion Military Institute - Alabama

Maryville College - Tennessee

Mississippi College - Mississippi

Spring Hill College - Alabama

Talladega College - Alabama

Troy University - Alabama

University of Alabama – Alabama

University of Alabama in Huntsville - Alabama

University of Montevallo – Alabama

University of North Alabama - Alabama

University of South Alabama – Alabama

University of Tennessee Southern - Tennessee

University of West Alabama – Alabama

University of West Georgia - Georgia

Alabama Community College System – Alabama Bevill State Community College Bishop State Community College Gadsden State Community College Northeast Alabama Community College Shelton State Community College Southern Union State Community College Trenholm State Community College Wallace Community College



Some of the participating colleges require an application code. You can find additional details here.

