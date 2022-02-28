One person arrested following deadly shooting in Guntersville

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A suspect is in custody after a weekend shooting in Guntersville left one person dead.

A Marshall County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson says the Sunday incident began with an altercation before shots were fired on Wiggs Street.

According to Marshall County Coroner Cody Nugent, the victim was taken to the Marshall Medical Center North where he later died. He was identified as David Ellis, age 30 of Albertville.

According to a Guntersville Police investigator, Zachary Chase Strickland, age 20 of Guntersville, came to the police department approximately an hour after the initial shooting report claiming he had shot the victim. Strickland was taken into custody after recounting his story.

Formal charges are expected at a later time.

The Marshall County Coroners Office can confirm the identity of the victim from the shooting that occurred in... Posted by Marshall County Coroner's Office on Monday, February 28, 2022

