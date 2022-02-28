Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Win a Star Market Gift Card
Advertisement

One person arrested following deadly shooting in Guntersville

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 8:45 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A suspect is in custody after a weekend shooting in Guntersville left one person dead.

A Marshall County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson says the Sunday incident began with an altercation before shots were fired on Wiggs Street.

According to Marshall County Coroner Cody Nugent, the victim was taken to the Marshall Medical Center North where he later died. He was identified as David Ellis, age 30 of Albertville.

According to a Guntersville Police investigator, Zachary Chase Strickland, age 20 of Guntersville, came to the police department approximately an hour after the initial shooting report claiming he had shot the victim. Strickland was taken into custody after recounting his story.

Formal charges are expected at a later time.

The Marshall County Coroners Office can confirm the identity of the victim from the shooting that occurred in...

Posted by Marshall County Coroner's Office on Monday, February 28, 2022

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jose Medina
Deputies searching for missing teen
Structure fire on Raton Boulevard
4 displaced due to fire in Huntsville
A gift commitment of $20 million, made in memory of Huntsville native Mark Smith, co-founder of...
Huntsville family makes $20 million gift to UA
Deadly wreck involving semi truck in Morgan County
Russellville man killed in overnight car crash

Latest News

Medals of The World Games 2022
The World Games 2022 Birmingham Organizing Committee bans Russian and Belarusian athletes
Marshall County man charged with murder
Marshall County man charged with murder
Madison Hospital 10 year anniversary
Madison Hospital celebrates 10 years of healthcare service
Drug overdose deaths in Guntersville
Drug overdose deaths in Guntersville