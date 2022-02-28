Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Win a Star Market Gift Card
Advertisement

The North Alabama Homebuilding Academy trains students for construction jobs free of charge

By Anna Mahan
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Looking for some hands-on work? The North Alabama Homebuilding Academy (NAHA) is a nonprofit organization that provides hands-on, short-term training to help you forge a path in the construction industry.

The program is free to those looking to pursue a construction career, Students must be able to pass a drug screening, are legally allowed to work in the USA, and are 18 or older.

For more information, visit https://www.gobuildyourfuture.com/.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A gift commitment of $20 million, made in memory of Huntsville native Mark Smith, co-founder of...
Huntsville family makes $20 million gift to UA
Deadly wreck involving semi truck in Morgan County
Russellville man killed in overnight car crash
Three police chases in three days in Lauderdale County
Teen dies after car chase in Lauderdale County
vernon possible arson
Home catches fire in Huntsville, possible arson investigation