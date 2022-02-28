The North Alabama Homebuilding Academy trains students for construction jobs free of charge

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Looking for some hands-on work? The North Alabama Homebuilding Academy (NAHA) is a nonprofit organization that provides hands-on, short-term training to help you forge a path in the construction industry.

The program is free to those looking to pursue a construction career, Students must be able to pass a drug screening, are legally allowed to work in the USA, and are 18 or older.

For more information, visit https://www.gobuildyourfuture.com/.

