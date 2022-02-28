Deals
Man arrested after attempting to elude from Morgan County Sheriff’s Office deputies

Michael Hand
Michael Hand(Morgan County Sheriff's Office)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who did not yield to lights and sirens during a traffic stop.

Michael Heath Hand, 45, led police on a pursuit that ended in the Bankhead National Forest in Lawrence County. During the pursuit, syringes and baggies were thrown out of the vehicle and were recovered by investigators.

A woman also bailed from the vehicle during the pursuit. She was uninjured when deputies found her.

Hand had two outstanding felony warrants in Morgan County and outstanding warrants in Cullman and Limestone Counties.

The Falkville Police Department, Cullman County Sheriff’s Office, Cullman Police Department, Winston County Sheriff’s Office, Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office and Alabama State Troopers assisted in the arrest.

Heath is being held at the Morgan County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

