Madison Hospital celebrates 10 years

MADISON, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - February 28 is a very special day that has impacted so many people in the Tennessee Valley.

Madison Hospital opened its doors on February 28 in 2012 and has been serving the people of north Alabama for a decade now.

From first patients, delivering babies, to pandemics and even celebrations, Hospital President Mary Lynne Wright walks us through those first few days when it opened to looking to the future.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.