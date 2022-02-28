If you think Mardi Gras started in New Orleans, think again

MOBILE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re looking to go big with colorful beads and boas for the celebration of Mardi Gras, look no further than Mobile, the birthplace of Mardi Gras.

Every year, thousands of people visit New Orleans to celebrate the carnival season. While The Big Easy is known for throwing parties for weeks around Mardi Gras, it actually began in Mobile.

It all started in 1699 when some French settlers arrived in Mobile. The official colony began in 1701 and by 1703, records state a Mardi Gras party, a traditional French celebration, was held with singing and excessive eating and drinking. And since New Orleans wasn’t a city until 1718, that makes Mobile home to the first Mardi Gras party.

“They didn’t have beads or moon pies, but they had a Mardi Gras celebration,” says Alabama author, Kelly Kazek.

During and after the Civil War, Mardi Gras celebrations were put on hold, until an Alabama man decided to pick up a costume and a cowbell that is. Joe Cain is known for reviving Mardi Gras after the war was over. In 1866, Cain and a group of his friends danced up and down the streets with cowbells, rakes and costumes. That was known as the first official Mardi Gras parade.

While New Orleans is now known to hold the biggest parties each year, Mobile is always close by, still celebrating and reminding people where it all started.

