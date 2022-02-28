Huntsville City Schools moves to mask optional policy this week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville City Schools is the latest school system to move away from mask requirements.

In a special School Board meeting on Monday, officials said the mask optional policy would begin on Tuesday, March 1. Last week, Madison City Schools made the change to mask optional as well.

Click here to read WAFF’s story on the Huntsville City Schools mask policy from January 5, 2022.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.