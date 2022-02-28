Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Win a Star Market Gift Card
Advertisement

Huntsville City Schools moves to mask optional policy this week

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 8:52 AM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville City Schools is the latest school system to move away from mask requirements.

In a special School Board meeting on Monday, officials said the mask optional policy would begin on Tuesday, March 1. Last week, Madison City Schools made the change to mask optional as well.

Click here to read WAFF’s story on the Huntsville City Schools mask policy from January 5, 2022.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jose Medina
Deputies searching for missing teen
Structure fire on Raton Boulevard
4 displaced due to fire in Huntsville
A gift commitment of $20 million, made in memory of Huntsville native Mark Smith, co-founder of...
Huntsville family makes $20 million gift to UA
Deadly wreck involving semi truck in Morgan County
Russellville man killed in overnight car crash

Latest News

Medals of The World Games 2022
The World Games 2022 Birmingham Organizing Committee bans Russian and Belarusian athletes
Zachary Chase Strickland
One person arrested following deadly shooting in Guntersville
Potholes impacting drivers in Madison County
Potholes impacting drivers in Madison County
Madison Hospital 10 year anniversary
Madison Hospital celebrates 10 years of healthcare service
Accidental shooting update
Shooting update: Sonnie Hereford Elementary school