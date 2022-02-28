Gov. Ivey asks for removal of Russian liquor from ABC stores throughout Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey has immediately asked for the removal of Russian liquor from ABC Stores across the state.

The governor issued the following statement:

“This is a small, but meaningful way to take action and show the people of Ukraine we support them while also firmly stating our opposition to the unnecessary humanitarian crisis Russia has inexcusably created. I encourage all Alabama citizens and businesses to explore ways they can show support for Ukraine and discourage Russia for continuing this unreasonable siege on a neighboring country.”

Some bars and liquor stores around the country are already pulling Russian vodka off their shelves and promoting Ukrainian brands instead.

Here is the governor’s letter to Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) Administrator Mac Gipson:

ABC Board Administrator Mac Gipson said, “We complied as soon as we received her directive. Fortunately, we carry very few Russian-sourced products so we were able to act quickly.... The products removed from store shelves will either be returned to the manufacturer/distributor/broker or warehoused until further notice.”

Dean Argo with the ABC Board said, “After a review of the products we currently carry, Russian Standard vodka is the only one being removed from ABC store shelves.”

Gipson provided a list of brands often mistakenly-associated with Russia that ABC stores do carry and the country from where each comes from.

