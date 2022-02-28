Freezing fog for some this morning; Warmer weather on the way this week

Happy Monday! Get ready for an incredible week ahead!

Areas of fog have developed overnight and in some spots this could be an issue. Temperatures are down into the low 30s and areas that are seeing fog could see freezing fog. That means that some roads and bridges may become slick. Clear skies this morning should help warm us up quicky, but overall, it will still be cool to start the day. This afternoon is looking great! Temperatures will be right around the seasonal average in the upper 50s and low 60s. Winds will stay from the north at 5 to 10 mph with high pressure to our northwest.

From here on out we are in for a STELLAR week ahead. Temperatures will warm day by day as we move through the workweek with wind turning to the south overnight tonight into Tuesday. Despite a few passing clouds here or there we will stay mostly sunny all week long. Temperatures make it to the 70s by the end of the week with skies staying dry. Our only chance at rain this week comes during the day on Saturday and again into Sunday, but even those chances look low at this point.

With the drier weather and the recent rainfall, we will likely see some major growing this week with trees starting to bud and lawns starting to turn green. Expect pollen to raise through the week!

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.