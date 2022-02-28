4 displaced due to fire in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Four people were displaced from their home after a structure fire in Huntsville Monday afternoon.

According to HFR, several crews with Huntsville Fire and Rescue responded to the scene at 4507 Raton Boulevard around 2:30 p.m.

Two adults and two children were displaced due to the fire. WAFF 48 is told the American Red Cross will be assisting this family. Fortunately, there were no injuries reported.

This fire is currently under investigation.

