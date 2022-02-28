Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Win a Star Market Gift Card
Advertisement

4 displaced due to fire in Huntsville

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Four people were displaced from their home after a structure fire in Huntsville Monday afternoon.

According to HFR, several crews with Huntsville Fire and Rescue responded to the scene at 4507 Raton Boulevard around 2:30 p.m.

Two adults and two children were displaced due to the fire. WAFF 48 is told the American Red Cross will be assisting this family. Fortunately, there were no injuries reported.

This fire is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jose Medina
Deputies searching for missing teen
A gift commitment of $20 million, made in memory of Huntsville native Mark Smith, co-founder of...
Huntsville family makes $20 million gift to UA
Deadly wreck involving semi truck in Morgan County
Russellville man killed in overnight car crash

Latest News

Medals of The World Games 2022
The World Games 2022 Birmingham Organizing Committee bans Russian and Belarusian athletes
Zachary Chase Strickland
One person arrested following deadly shooting in Guntersville
Potholes impacting drivers in Madison County
Potholes impacting drivers in Madison County
Madison Hospital 10 year anniversary
Madison Hospital celebrates 10 years of healthcare service
Accidental shooting update
Shooting update: Sonnie Hereford Elementary school