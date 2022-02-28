Deputies searching for missing teen

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing teen.

According to the LCSO, 16-year-old Jose Medina, who was reported as a missing person or runaway, was last seen in the Toney area on Feb. 24. Authorities believe Medina is in the Hanceville or Baileyton area of Cullman County. He is described as a Hispanic male who is 5′11, 170 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on Medina’s whereabouts is asked to contact Investigator Ferguson at 256-232-0111.

