Decatur Police Department investigators arrest man on theft charge
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators with the Decatur Police Department arrested a man in connection with a theft that occurred on Feb. 20.
Christopher John Ingram, 36, was developed as a suspect after a theft was reported on Feb. 20 at a Walgreens in Decatur. On Feb. 28, investigators located Ingram and charged him with third degree theft of property.
Ingram was booked into the Morgan County Correctional Facility in lieu of a $10,000 bond.
