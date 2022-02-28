Decatur Police Department investigators arrest man on theft charge

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators with the Decatur Police Department arrested a man in connection with a theft that occurred on Feb. 20.

Christopher John Ingram, 36, was developed as a suspect after a theft was reported on Feb. 20 at a Walgreens in Decatur. On Feb. 28, investigators located Ingram and charged him with third degree theft of property.

Ingram was booked into the Morgan County Correctional Facility in lieu of a $10,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.