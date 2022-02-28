Death being investigated by Decatur Police Department

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - After a body was found near the 1300 block of 9th Avenue in Decatur, investigators with the Decatur Police Department are investigating the cause of death.

The body of 28-year-old Corey Parker was found on Feb. 23. At this time, investigators do not believe there is foul play.

Investigators are awaiting the results of the toxicology report. The investigation is ongoing.

