Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Win a Star Market Gift Card
Advertisement

Boykin pleads guilty in murder case involving her father

Lamia Boykin and Michael Fondren
Lamia Boykin and Michael Fondren(Huntsville Police Department)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman that was involved in father’s murder in 2017, pled guilty to the charges on Feb. 25.

Lamia Boykin, 20, was arrested and charged along with another man for the murder of her father, Neal Boykin, in Sept. 2017. The cause of death was blunt force trauma and his death was ruled as a homicide.

Lamia Boykin entered a guilty plea on Feb. 25 and her sentencing hearing is scheduled for April 1.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A gift commitment of $20 million, made in memory of Huntsville native Mark Smith, co-founder of...
Huntsville family makes $20 million gift to UA
Deadly wreck involving semi truck in Morgan County
Russellville man killed in overnight car crash
Three police chases in three days in Lauderdale County
Teen dies after car chase in Lauderdale County
vernon possible arson
Home catches fire in Huntsville, possible arson investigation

Latest News

Structure fire on Raton Boulevard
Fire crews responding to structure fire in Huntsville
Gov. Ivey asks for removal of Russian liquor from ABC stores throughout Alabama
Payton spends a day with the North Alabama Home Builder Association
The North Alabama Homebuilding Academy trains students for construction jobs free of charge
Searching for Summer Wells: Search teams return to Beech Creek
Searching for Summer Wells | Crews return to search ‘previously identified areas of interest’