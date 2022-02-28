Boykin pleads guilty in murder case involving her father

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman that was involved in father’s murder in 2017, pled guilty to the charges on Feb. 25.

Lamia Boykin, 20, was arrested and charged along with another man for the murder of her father, Neal Boykin, in Sept. 2017. The cause of death was blunt force trauma and his death was ruled as a homicide.

Lamia Boykin entered a guilty plea on Feb. 25 and her sentencing hearing is scheduled for April 1.

