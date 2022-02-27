Deals
Russellville man killed in overnight car crash

(MGN Photo)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FRANKLIN, CO. Ala. (WAFF) - A Russellville man is dead after his car crashed early Sunday morning.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Jamie D. Huggins, 45, died when the truck he was driving ran off the road, hit a bridge rail and overturned into a creek.

ALEA troopers say Huggins was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from his truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened on Franklin County 44, just outside of Russellville.

There are no further details at this time.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

