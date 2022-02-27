Rainy and Cold Sunday But Nice Weather Coming For Work Week

Good Sunday morning! Grab a rain jacket because there is still some rain falling out there this morning.

Rain has been affecting the Tennessee Valley since yesterday afternoon. The good news is that most of this rainfall will have moved through the area once you read this forecast discussion. There will still be isolated rain showers throughout the day today and a thick layer of clouds will only allow high temperatures to climb into the lower 40s. Temperatures tonight will fall to around freezing as the clouds clear out of the area.

Good news is on the way, however, in the form of abundant sunshine and warmer temperatures this week. Monday will feature sunny skies with high temperatures around 60 degrees and low temperatures in the upper 30s. The warming trend continues into Tuesday with high temperatures in the low 60s and low temperatures in the mid 40s with sunny skies. By Wednesday-Friday high temperatures will be in the upper 60s to low 70s so we are being rewarded for the dreary weather we went through last week.

The next storm system will begin to affect the Tennessee Valley on Saturday in the form of showers and maybe a thunderstorm or two. Temperatures will stay warm throughout the weekend.

