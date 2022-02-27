Deals
Sunshine and warmer temps for the week ahead!

By Eric Burke
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 7:18 AM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Scattered pockets of mist, drizzle and light rain will continue through the early evening hours.

Skies will clear out slowly tonight with Monday morning temperatures around freezing, areas of fog and freezing fog will be possible for the Monday morning commute. The light north wind should prevent any widespread fog development The work and school week looks fantastic as we head into the month of March! Each day will be sunny and dry with highs warming from the low 60s to start the week.

By week’s end we will see highs in the lower to middle 70s. Isolated to scattered shower and storms chances will return by next weekend.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

