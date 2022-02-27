Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Win a Star Market Gift Card
Advertisement

Huntsville Ukrainian-American group host demonstration at courthouse square

Ukrainian -American group host demonstration in downtown Huntsville at courthouse.
Ukrainian -American group host demonstration in downtown Huntsville at courthouse.(waff)
By Stefante Randall
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 11:45 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -With signs in the air and Ukrainian flags, demonstrators stood side by side at the Madison County Courthouse on Saturday.

Their goal is to raise awareness about the Russian invasion of Ukraine and to get help from American leaders.

“We were shocked first of all; we really want to help, we also want the society, American government, and European government to help, and we feel really helpless and that they don’t do enough,” said Yuliya Keemer.

During the demonstration, several people lashed out in anger; and frustration with concerns for their loved one’s safety.

“My dad still has a sister there; we have lots of cousins there, and they practically fled to a village. But shooting is everywhere, so nowhere safe,” said Keemer.

“My mom, she doesn’t feel very well because she cannot sleep, now we don’t have many stores open for her to get food,” said Anya Kuklas.

Although there is much uncertainty of what will happen next, the local Ukrainian community in north Alabama said they have faith in their country.

“I believe that if we don’t give up hope, we will win this war because the Ukrainian army is brave, and the Ukrainian people are strong and smart,” said Maiia Ustymenko.

Organizers said they plan to reach out to local and state leaders for support and will continue to let their voices be heard to help raise awareness.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three police chases in three days in Lauderdale County
Teen dies after car chase in Lauderdale County
A gift commitment of $20 million, made in memory of Huntsville native Mark Smith, co-founder of...
Huntsville family makes $20 million gift to UA
Deadly wreck involving semi truck in Morgan County
Five charged in Limestone County illegal gambling bust
vernon possible arson
Home catches fire in Huntsville, possible arson investigation

Latest News

Russellville man killed in overnight car crash
Youth Art Month at Huntsville Museum of Art
Youth Art Month at Huntsville Museum of Art
$44M reconstruction project to begin on I-59
$44M reconstruction project to begin on I-59
The work and school week looks fantastic as we head into the month of March!
Sunshine and warmer temps for the week ahead!
WAFF 48 Weekend Mornings
Rain moving out, sunshine and warmer temperatures moving in