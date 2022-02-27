Huntsville Ukrainian-American group host demonstration at courthouse square

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -With signs in the air and Ukrainian flags, demonstrators stood side by side at the Madison County Courthouse on Saturday.

Their goal is to raise awareness about the Russian invasion of Ukraine and to get help from American leaders.

“We were shocked first of all; we really want to help, we also want the society, American government, and European government to help, and we feel really helpless and that they don’t do enough,” said Yuliya Keemer.

During the demonstration, several people lashed out in anger; and frustration with concerns for their loved one’s safety.

“My dad still has a sister there; we have lots of cousins there, and they practically fled to a village. But shooting is everywhere, so nowhere safe,” said Keemer.

“My mom, she doesn’t feel very well because she cannot sleep, now we don’t have many stores open for her to get food,” said Anya Kuklas.

Although there is much uncertainty of what will happen next, the local Ukrainian community in north Alabama said they have faith in their country.

“I believe that if we don’t give up hope, we will win this war because the Ukrainian army is brave, and the Ukrainian people are strong and smart,” said Maiia Ustymenko.

Organizers said they plan to reach out to local and state leaders for support and will continue to let their voices be heard to help raise awareness.

