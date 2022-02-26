Teen dies after car chase in Lauderdale County

LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A 17-year-old male died after a Thursday night pursuit when his car collided with another one going over 100 mph, according to officials.

“I had actually just got out of the shower and I heard the sirens and then I heard a big boom.”

WAFF 48 spoke with a man who lives on the street where a pursuit on highway 47 in St. Florian turned deadly Thursday night.

“It’s just horrible.”

The Lauderdale County Sheriff said they received a BOLO about a stolen truck from Ozark, Alabama. Florence police spotted a truck matching the description on Helton Drive and began pursuit and dropped off when it left the city limits.

Singleton said sheriff’s deputies began to pursue the truck but lost him until they came upon a two-vehicle crash site.

State troopers said 53 year old Christopher C. White, of Florence, was the driver of the other vehicle. White was flown to a nearby hospital for treatment.

This was the third high-speed chase in Lauderdale County since Wednesday. Two led to car wrecks.

Singleton says that pursuits are a no-win situation for officers and deputies.

“If you don’t pursue them and they go down the road and have a wreck and kill someone we should have got them stopped. If we do pursue someone and they go down the road, have a wreck, kill someone we shouldn’t have been chasing them,” said Singleton.

The driver of the other vehicle was airlifted to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

So we asked when do officers decide to pursue?

“They obviously have to take in the consideration of the traffic, the time of day or night. The weather conditions, are other people at risk?”

He said they also have to factor in if the person is a felon or if it’s something like a person running a stop sign. But their number one priority is keeping other people safe.

“Of course, other people are always at risk in a high-speed pursuit,” said Singleton.

