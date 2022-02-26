Deals
More cold rain Sunday; Great week ahead!

First Alert Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast(WAFF)
By Eric Burke
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Scattered pockets of mist, drizzle and light rain will continue through the overnight hours before more widespread and heavy rainfall develops after midnight, lows will be chilly in the middle to upper 30s on Sunday morning. 

Sunday will start off overcast with periods of rainfall, showers will become more sparse after lunchtime.  Highs on Sunday will stay well below average in the low to middle 40s with a north breeze. 

Skies will clear out slowly for Sunday night with Monday morning temperatures around freezing, areas of fog and freezing fog will be possible for the Monday morning commute.  The work and school week looks fantastic as we head into the month of March!  Each day will be sunny and dry with highs warming from the low 60s to start the week. 

By week’s end we will see highs in the lower to middle 70s.  Isolated to scattered shower and storms chances will return by next weekend.

