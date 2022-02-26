Home catches fire in Huntsville, possible arson investigation

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville fire crews are on scene of a structure fire on Mt. Vernon Road NW.

Huntsville Police say it’s being investigated as possible arson. Officers say there is no suspect in custody at this time.

Fire officials say the fire has been extinguished.

No injuries have been reported.

The home is a total loss.

The fire remains under investigation.

