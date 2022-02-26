Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Win a Star Market Gift Card
Advertisement

Helen Keller Hospital Parkinson’s program helping patients regain everyday skills

By DeAndria Turner
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 8:41 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - The Parkinson’s program at Helen Keller Hospital started last fall, but it is helping people like Bobby Bretheric get back to their favorite things.

“It really helped me. Probably saved my life. I didn’t give up,” said Bobby Bretheric. “I couldn’t get out of the bed, couldn’t get out of the car. My wife had to get me out of the recliner and I’d do anything now that I want to.”

Parkinson’s is a neurological disease that progressively attacks the nervous system, gradually depriving people of the ability to move freely and even speak.

“When you think of the word progressive disease, you don’t get to take a day off and so we are always working whether that’s physical therapy or speech therapy,” said Brianna Maherrey.

People like Patsy Johnson are putting in that work. She said this program gave her a fighting chance.

“It helped me in so many ways with things around the house that I wasn’t able to do before and I had to get other people to do for me and I can do them now,” Johnson.

From simple exercises to a speech therapy called “speak out” that’s specifically for people with Parkison’s.

The program is the only one in the shoals that offers all of these treatments under one roof.

“For us we have everything in one location and that’s really unique what we’re doing. When you think of the word progressive disease, you don’t get to take a day off and so we are always working,” said Maherrey.

“I wish more Parkison’s people had the advantages we have here. Everyone should have them,” said Johnson.

Giving people with a grave diagnosis a new lease on life.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sonnie Hereford Elementary
Student injured after accidental shooting at Sonnie Hereford Elementary
Three police chases in three days in Lauderdale County
Teen dies after car chase in Lauderdale County
A gift commitment of $20 million, made in memory of Huntsville native Mark Smith, co-founder of...
Huntsville family makes $20 million gift to UA
Jeffrey Wilson
Douglas High student charged after alleged off-campus threat against fellow student
Mystery of Florence submerged car solved
Mystery of Florence submerged car solved

Latest News

vernon possible arson
Home catches fire in Huntsville, possible arson investigation
FINANCIAL FRIDAY: Why Do I Need Renters Insurance?
Deadly wreck involving semi truck in Morgan County
Five charged in Limestone County illegal gambling bust
Cold Saturday with temps starting off in the low 30s
Cold, dreary Saturday with temps starting off in the low 30s