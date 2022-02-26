Deals
Five charged in Limestone County illegal gambling bust

(Limestone County Sheriff)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Five people were arrested and charged after investigators discovered illegal gambling devices in Limestone County.

A Limestone County narcotics investigator stopped by Good Springs Grocery on Feb. 24, and found illegal gambling machines in use.

A search warrant was obtained, and investigators seized eight illegal gambling machines and $292 found inside the machines.

  • Richard Glenn Belue, 68, of Anderson Alabama, has been charged with Promoting Gambling. Belue has been released on a $1,000 bond.
  • Donna Henry Alston, 55, of Athens, Alabama, has been charged with Simple Gambling. Alston has been released on a $500 bond.
  • Terry Lynn Butler, 55, of Anderson, Alabama, has been charged with Simple Gambling. Butler has been released on a $500 bond.
  • Shannon Nicole Worrell, 41, of Anderson, Alabama, has been charged with Simple Gambling. Worrell has been released on a $500 bond.
  • Finney D. Martin, 64, of Springfield, Tennessee, has been charged with Simple Gambling. Martin has been released on a $500 bond.

