Five charged in Limestone County illegal gambling bust

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Five people were arrested and charged after investigators discovered illegal gambling devices in Limestone County.

A Limestone County narcotics investigator stopped by Good Springs Grocery on Feb. 24, and found illegal gambling machines in use.

A search warrant was obtained, and investigators seized eight illegal gambling machines and $292 found inside the machines.

Richard Glenn Belue, 68, of Anderson Alabama, has been charged with Promoting Gambling. Belue has been released on a $1,000 bond.

Donna Henry Alston, 55, of Athens, Alabama, has been charged with Simple Gambling. Alston has been released on a $500 bond.

Terry Lynn Butler, 55, of Anderson, Alabama, has been charged with Simple Gambling. Butler has been released on a $500 bond.

Shannon Nicole Worrell, 41, of Anderson, Alabama, has been charged with Simple Gambling. Worrell has been released on a $500 bond.