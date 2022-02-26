Designs in the works for Fire Station 20 in west Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - More resources, more safety and more money back into pockets of homeowners.

That’s what a new fire station will bring to people in west Huntsville.

Fire Station 20 will be built near Burgreen Road and Highway 72. It’s taken the city years to get the land for the new station, but the city has done just that and an architecture company is hard at work on the plans now.

Huntsville City Council President John Meredith says this is a big win for west Huntsville homeowners. He says people who live farther than five miles away from a fire station are paying up to $5,000 more a year in homeowner’s insurance.

Fire station 20 will eliminate those extra costs, it will also allow first responders to get to homes more quickly in a medical crisis.

Meredith says this is a huge need for west Huntsville and he’s pleased to see it coming together.

“We are really stressing our roads, we are really stressing our police and our fire protection and fire station number 20 will help bring additional services to those citizens,” Meredith said.

Meredith says if not late 2022, the station should be in operation in early 2023.

