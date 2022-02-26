Deadly wreck involving semi truck in Morgan County

PRICEVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person is dead, and another injured following a crash on Interstate 65 in Morgan County Saturday morning.

State Troopers said the crash involved a semi truck and a Nissan Altima just south of the Priceville exit in the northbound lanes.

According to troopers, 74-year-old Willie Newsome of Satellite Beach, Florida did not yield when merging onto the interstate, and crashed into the semi.

Troopers said the driver of the semi truck, 35 year old Ijeoma Anyatonwu was not injured.

Morgan County deputies say another person was med-flighted from the scene.

