Cold, dreary Saturday with temps starting off in the low 30s

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 7:19 AM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Saturday Morning! You better grab a jacket because it is chilly outside.

Temperatures are currently in the low 30s across the Tennessee Valley, but a cold northeast wind is making it feel like the mid 20s. There could be a couple of flurries or sleet pellets Saturday morning as some very light precipitation is moving through the area, However, most of it is not reaching the ground.

Clouds will dominate the sky Saturday and high temperatures will only rise into the low to mid 40s for highs. Rain showers associated with the next storm system will start to move into western parts of our viewing area Saturday afternoon. The rain will intensify overnight across the entire Tennessee Valley and low temperatures will be in the upper 30s. Overall, we can expect 0.5 - 1.0″ of rainfall from this system.

Rainfall will end from west-to-east Sunday morning, but mostly cloudy skies will remain most of the day. High temperatures will once again be in the mid 40s for a high. Temperatures Sunday night will fall to around freezing, but the sun returns on Monday with high temperatures in the upper 50s.

The sun will dominate the rest of the week and will help to start a warming trend. Tuesday-Thursday will feature mostly sunny skies with low temperatures ranging from 35-40 and high temperatures ranging from 60-65. Then, Friday high temperatures will make a run at 70 degrees ahead of our next storm system this weekend.

