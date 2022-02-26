Clearing afternoon skies, cooler temperatures

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Clouds will linger into the weekend. This will keep morning lows in the middle 30s and afternoon highs in the 40s.

Rain will spread across the area from south to north late Saturday afternoon and evening.

The rain will continue overnight into Sunday morning. We expect up to an inch of rain. By Sunday afternoon some sunshine will return as the clouds begin to move out. A much nicer workweek is ahead.

Temperatures will climb into the 60s by Tuesday with dry afternoons and sunshine through Friday.

