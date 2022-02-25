Sheffield Police Department to implement polygraph testing for new officers

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - The Sheffield City Council approved a resolution that will require polygraph tests to be a part of the hiring process for new Sheffield officers.

According to our news partners at the Times Daily, the decision will be finalized with the approval of the Civil Service Board. The Sheffield Police Department will join the ranks of other departments around the state already requiring the test.

Police Chief Ricky Terry said the Florence Police Department has been doing it for several years and Muscle Shoals began using the tests shortly after.

Polygraph tests are not required by the state of Alabama but are highly recommended by professional law enforcement groups and associations.

“It’s just another layer that will help us hire the best applicants,” Terry said. “The things that won’t be caught on background checks and psychological tests, the polygraph would pick up on. (Police) are held to a higher standard and we need to make sure we are following that standard.”

