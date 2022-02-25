Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Win a Star Market Gift Card
Advertisement

Sheffield Police Department to implement polygraph testing for new officers

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff and Lisa Singleton-Rickman
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 7:38 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - The Sheffield City Council approved a resolution that will require polygraph tests to be a part of the hiring process for new Sheffield officers.

According to our news partners at the Times Daily, the decision will be finalized with the approval of the Civil Service Board. The Sheffield Police Department will join the ranks of other departments around the state already requiring the test.

Police Chief Ricky Terry said the Florence Police Department has been doing it for several years and Muscle Shoals began using the tests shortly after.

Polygraph tests are not required by the state of Alabama but are highly recommended by professional law enforcement groups and associations.

“It’s just another layer that will help us hire the best applicants,” Terry said. “The things that won’t be caught on background checks and psychological tests, the polygraph would pick up on. (Police) are held to a higher standard and we need to make sure we are following that standard.”

Read more on this story from our news partners at the Times Daily.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cyber Security
Cyber security warning amid Russia, U.S. tension
Ismael Roldan
Alabama A&M University public safety officer arrested for enticing a child
(Source: AP)
Tornado confirmed in Hazel Green on Tuesday
Family wins wrongful death lawsuit
Grieving family of Huntsville woman wins wrongful death lawsuit
A map shows the buildup of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.
Russia attacks Ukraine as defiant Putin warns US, NATO

Latest News

New P-25 Radio System at the Guntersville Fire and Rescue Department.
New P-25 radio system online in Marshall County
Joe Wheeler park to open in Rogersville
Joe Wheeler park to open in Rogersville
Sheffield to implement polygraph tests for officers
Sheffield to implement polygraph tests for officers
Local ties to Ukraine in Hunstville
Local ties to Ukraine in Hunstville