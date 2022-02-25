Rep. Mo Brooks files motion to be dismissed from lawsuit related to Jan. 6 riot

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAFF) - Representative Mo Brooks filed a motion on Feb. 22 to be dismissed from a lawsuit related to the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol Building riot.

On Feb. 18, it was suggested by a U.S. District Court Judge that Brooks file a motion to be dismissed from the lawsuit rather than seek certification under the Westfall Act.

Judge Amit Mehta said that if Brooks files this motion, it would be granted by the court and he would be dismissed from the lawsuit.

“The court need not grapple with this issue. A dispute over certification under the Westfall Act does not appear to be a question regarding the court’s subject matter jurisdiction, so the court is not required to consider it before the merits,” the document said. “The court instead invites Brooks to file a motion to dismiss for failure to state a claim. The court is prepared to grant such motion for the same reasons it dismisses all claims against Giuliani and Trump Jr.”

The motion has not been granted yet.

