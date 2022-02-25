Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Win a Star Market Gift Card
Advertisement

Rep. Mo Brooks files motion to be dismissed from lawsuit related to Jan. 6 riot

By Charles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 2:59 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAFF) - Representative Mo Brooks filed a motion on Feb. 22 to be dismissed from a lawsuit related to the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol Building riot.

On Feb. 18, it was suggested by a U.S. District Court Judge that Brooks file a motion to be dismissed from the lawsuit rather than seek certification under the Westfall Act.

Judge Amit Mehta said that if Brooks files this motion, it would be granted by the court and he would be dismissed from the lawsuit.

“The court need not grapple with this issue. A dispute over certification under the Westfall Act does not appear to be a question regarding the court’s subject matter jurisdiction, so the court is not required to consider it before the merits,” the document said. “The court instead invites Brooks to file a motion to dismiss for failure to state a claim. The court is prepared to grant such motion for the same reasons it dismisses all claims against Giuliani and Trump Jr.”

The motion has not been granted yet.

Mo Brooks Motion to Dismiss by Charles Montgomery on Scribd

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sonnie Hereford Elementary
Student injured after accidental shooting at Sonnie Hereford Elementary
Three police chases in three days in Lauderdale County
Teen dies after car chase in Lauderdale County
A gift commitment of $20 million, made in memory of Huntsville native Mark Smith, co-founder of...
Huntsville family makes $20 million gift to UA
Jeffrey Wilson
Douglas High student charged after alleged off-campus threat against fellow student
Mystery of Florence submerged car solved
Mystery of Florence submerged car solved

Latest News

vernon possible arson
Home catches fire in Huntsville, possible arson investigation
FINANCIAL FRIDAY: Why Do I Need Renters Insurance?
Deadly wreck involving semi truck in Morgan County
Five charged in Limestone County illegal gambling bust
Cold Saturday with temps starting off in the low 30s
Cold, dreary Saturday with temps starting off in the low 30s