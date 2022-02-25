Opening of Journey Middle School delayed

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Due to a delay in the construction process, the opening of Journey Middle School has been rescheduled from the start of the 2022-2023 year to the 2023-2024 school year.

According to Madison City Schools, the decision comes after a survey of Journey-zoned parents overwhelmingly showed a preference to wait for the next full school year rather than opening mid-year.

“The parent survey was a good tool that said to us that it would be better for teachers, students and staff to wait so everyone could have the full middle school experience,” said Board President Tim Holtcamp.

MCS will proceed with middle school course registration for the 2022-2023 school year. More information will be released in the coming days.

“I appreciate the feedback we received from parents and even though we are delayed in opening Journey Middle School, I look forward to the exciting day when its halls are filled with students,” said Madison City Schools Superintendent Ed Nichols.

Journey Middle School (Madison City Schools)

Jan. 19 story:

The completion of a new middle school in the City of Madison may be delayed due to a significant supply chain and labor issues related to COVID-19.

Journey Middle School was expected to open in time for the 2022-2023 school year; however, that may change. Journey Middle will be a 170,000 square foot building, located next to the Madison City district office on Celtic Drive, with a capacity for approximately 1,200 students. An official groundbreaking ceremony was held in March of 2021.

Madison City Schools Superintendent Ed Nichols says administrators have monitored the progress of the middle school since the groundbreaking. The transfer and waiver process for rising 7th and 8th grade Journey students has now been suspended until officials have a better understanding of the completion status.

“The student preference forms were sent home last week with rising 7th and 8th graders zoned for Journey for 2022-2023, said Superintendent Nichols. “Waivers were scheduled to be returned no later than January 21. This process is on hold until further notice.”

