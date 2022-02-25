New P-25 radio system online in Marshall County

MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - First responders in Marshall County now have a new tool to help them better respond to emergencies.

It’s a new radio system that will allow agencies to better communicate. For the past 12 years, Marshall County law enforcement agencies have worked on upgrading their radio systems.

Now, thanks to a joint partnership between Guntersville, Albertville, Arab, and Marshall County, the four and a half million dollar upgrade has been completed.

Guntersville Police Chief Jim Peterson said the new radio system will provide more efficient communications between agencies.

“We were all operating on a VHF analog, and all that means is that we had very outdated equipment, and we had very bad radio coverage,” said Peterson.

The new radios can reach multiple counties, allowing responding agencies to respond quickly to emergencies.

Guntersville Fire Chief Brian Waldrop said the new P-25 radio system is vital for saving lives.

“In the fall of 2018, we had a hazmat situation with fire, and we contacted Huntsville fire because we knew we were going to be overwhelmed. We had to contact them by cellphone to let them know what was going on, so with these new radios, it will be more effective communication,” said Waldrop.

Each first responder will be assigned to their own radio. First responders in Albertville and Guntersville go online with the new radio system first.

Over the next couple of months, first responders in Arab, the sheriff’s office, and the hospital will all go online.

